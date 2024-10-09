Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 3,778 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 190.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 16.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Shake Shack stock opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,482 shares of company stock worth $2,443,382. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

