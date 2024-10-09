Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 7,805 IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 5,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 337,268 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth approximately $13,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IAC by 113.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 282,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

