Algert Global LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,868,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382,539 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 188,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

KNSA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $437,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,064 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

