Algert Global LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 93.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,525. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,246 shares of company stock worth $105,508. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

