Algert Global LLC Invests $294,000 in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enpro by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enpro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enpro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enpro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
NPO stock opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,146.50 and a beta of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $176.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.14%.
In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at $90,636.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.
Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
