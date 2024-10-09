Algert Global LLC Invests $304,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

