Algert Global LLC Invests $309,000 in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 376,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,318 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 39.7% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 334.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

