Algert Global LLC Invests $316,000 in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. This represents a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

