Algert Global LLC Invests $338,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DoorDash by 595.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,830,000 after acquiring an additional 763,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after purchasing an additional 708,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,988,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.