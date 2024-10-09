Algert Global LLC Invests $340,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Shares of KRYS opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.98. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

