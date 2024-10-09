Algert Global LLC Invests $355,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Workiva by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Workiva Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of WK stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
