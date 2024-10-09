Algert Global LLC Invests $360,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

