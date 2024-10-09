Algert Global LLC Invests $372,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RadNet by 774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.60 and a beta of 1.74.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

