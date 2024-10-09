Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 251,942 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

