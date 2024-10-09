Algert Global LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 365,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Radware Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $982.29 million, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

