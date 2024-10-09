Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its position in Amedisys by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,195,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.5 %

AMED stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -150.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.