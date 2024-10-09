Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 12,219 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $39.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

