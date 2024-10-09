Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $2,762,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 120,952 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 227,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,092 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 154.18%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

