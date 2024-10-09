Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 763,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,890 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 469.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 106,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 106,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 690.0% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 118,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 103,493 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE SD opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $468.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.08.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.