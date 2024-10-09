Algert Global LLC Sells 10,561 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,623.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,195.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,623.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

