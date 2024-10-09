Algert Global LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

