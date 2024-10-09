Algert Global LLC Sells 61,254 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,254 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $381,250.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,081.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,712.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

