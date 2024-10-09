Algert Global LLC Sells 6,424 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CBIZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.92.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.