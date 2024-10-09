Algert Global LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

