Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,920,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,629,000 after acquiring an additional 202,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

