Algert Global LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 209,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 170,908 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.