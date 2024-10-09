Algorand (ALGO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $985.31 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $985.31 million and $27.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,309,184,486 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

