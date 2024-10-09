Algorand Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $992.36 million and $26.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,309,182,979 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

