Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.10 and last traded at $117.10, with a volume of 2191726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.12.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,397 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,627,000 after purchasing an additional 529,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

