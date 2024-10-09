Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 19,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 29,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

