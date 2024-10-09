Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 36.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

