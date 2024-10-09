Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,710. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,699 shares of company stock valued at $77,350. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

