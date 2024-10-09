Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Down 17.5% – Time to Sell?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) traded down 17.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 3,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 761,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.36 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

