Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2,141.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.