Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €268.85 ($295.44) and traded as high as €294.50 ($323.63). Allianz shares last traded at €292.30 ($321.21), with a volume of 402,725 shares changing hands.
Allianz Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of €276.82 and a 200-day moving average of €268.85.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
