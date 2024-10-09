Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.35 and last traded at $99.33, with a volume of 28753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.



The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 77.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

