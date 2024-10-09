Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 17 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,857,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $799.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $694.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.