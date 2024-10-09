Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 463,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 52,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Mplx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

