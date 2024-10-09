Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Security National Bank increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $457.91 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.73 and a 52 week high of $458.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

