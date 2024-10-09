Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $225,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $211.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average of $179.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $212.24.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

