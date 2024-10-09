Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $241,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $229.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

