Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

