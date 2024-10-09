Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $213,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

