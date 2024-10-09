Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

