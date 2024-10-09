Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $227,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

