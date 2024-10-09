Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 250,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WES opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

