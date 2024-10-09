Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $591.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

