Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

