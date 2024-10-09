Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.