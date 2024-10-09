Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 110.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 10,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,665,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,157,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

